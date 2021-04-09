Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Marketers Say FTC's $43M Scam Suit Is Devoid Of Facts

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A group of telemarketers told a Georgia federal judge that the Federal Trade Commission's $43 million case against them over payday loans and a discount club is "riddled with deficiencies" and based on unreliable and inadmissible consumer complaints rather than facts.

In three motions filed Thursday, EDebitPayLLC, iStream Financial Services and three individuals who owned the companies opposed the FTC's bid for summary judgment, arguing the agency is relying on second-hand information, inadmissible evidence in the form of consumer complaints and faulty logic. Hornbeam Special Situations LLC is also named as a defendant in the case, but did not file a motion...

