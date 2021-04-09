Marketers Say FTC's $43M Scam Suit Is Devoid Of Facts

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A group of telemarketers told a Georgia federal judge that the Federal Trade Commission's $43 million case against them over payday loans and a discount club is "riddled with deficiencies" and based on unreliable and inadmissible consumer complaints rather than facts. In three motions filed Thursday, EDebitPayLLC, iStream Financial Services and three individuals who owned the companies opposed the FTC's bid for summary judgment, arguing the agency is relying on second-hand information, inadmissible evidence in the form of consumer complaints and faulty logic. Hornbeam Special Situations LLC is also named as a defendant in the case, but did not file a motion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS