Biden Budget Ask Addresses Border Issues, Asylum Backlogs

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's 2022 budget request to Congress, unveiled Friday, includes a heavy immigration focus, with $10 billion in humanitarian assistance to vulnerable people abroad, nearly half that amount for refugee resettlement and a 21% funding increase for immigration courts. The total $1.5 trillion proposal, addressed to Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., does not include new funding for the southern border wall, but has a number of proposals centered on dealing with the influx of immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and the growing number of unaccompanied minors arriving in search of asylum. The $4.3 billion request for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS