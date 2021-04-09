Credit Suisse Sues Spoofers Over Stolen Employee Records

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Credit Suisse Securities has filed suit in California federal court accusing anonymous spoofers of stealing personal information about some of its former employees and sending it to media outlets, law enforcement and former employees while pretending to be the bank's CEO. The New York-based subsidiary of Credit Suisse Group said in Thursday's complaint that the spoofers stole confidential information — including names, addresses, telephone numbers, birth dates, social security numbers and bank account details — for a set of former employees. The spoofers, referred to in the complaint as Does 1-10, then sent an email in the name of Credit Suisse...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS