NY Landlord Must Face Tenants' Rent Suit, NY Court Says

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn landlord must face a putative class action from tenants accusing the owner of reporting rents that were higher than what was charged as a way to skirt rent stabilization obligations while still accepting property tax breaks. The state Supreme Court in Manhattan, a trial court, ruled Monday that Spruce 1209 LLC must answer the suit filed in October by tenants. The tenants argued Spruce 1209 didn't register prorated rents it charged to tenants with a state agency but instead registered higher rents, allowing owners to raise rents based on those higher amounts. The tenants have argued Spruce 1209 took advantage...

