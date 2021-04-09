Taxation With Representation: Fried Frank, White & Case, Weil

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, U.K.-based LumiraDx goes public with a $5 billion valuation, Israeli digital investigations support business Cellebrite inks a $2.4 billion merger, and Topps Inc. is valued at $1.3 billion. LumiraDx's $5B Merger Private equity-backed LumiraDx, a U.K.-based diagnostics testing company, will hit the public markets at a $5 billion valuation by combining with a health care-focused special purpose acquisition company, in a deal stitched together by Fried Frank, Goodwin and Sidley, the companies said Wednesday. The Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP team advising LumiraDx includes tax partners Alan S. Kaden, Joseph E. Fox and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS