Biden Eyes Trade Enforcement In Commerce Budget Hike

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden requested $2.5 billion in funding for the U.S. Department of Commerce, a nearly 28% increase over current levels, with an eye toward bolstering the agency's efforts in trade enforcement and export control. In his formal discretionary funding request, the president stressed the need for Commerce's International Trade Administration to have sufficient staff and resources "to defend U.S. workers by addressing unfair foreign trade practices and barriers, strengthening enforcement of U.S. trade laws, and enhancing oversight of foreign government compliance with trade agreements." The request did not specify precisely how much of the funding boost would be routed to...

