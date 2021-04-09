Workers' Comp. Act Doesn't Protect Co. In Rollover Suit

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court has revived a truck driver's suit against his employer, alleging they caused a rollover accident by making him drive for too long, saying the state's workers' compensation law doesn't block allegations that the company intentionally injured him. In an opinion filed Thursday, the court sided with Pedro De La Rosa in the suit against Basic Energy Services LP, finding that the trial court was wrong to decide that it lacked subject matter jurisdiction because of the Texas Workers' Compensation Act. In the suit, De La Rosa alleges that he was made to transport water from an oil...

