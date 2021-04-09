Ulbricht Floats Theory That 2nd Silk Road Plea Offer Existed

Law360, New York (April 9, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Friday directed the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office to check if there was a second plea deal offered to Ross Ulbricht, besides one he famously rejected, after the former Silk Road operator's lawyer cited a published report and said it suggests another offer existed. Manhattan U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield gave the directive after Ulbricht, who is serving life in prison for running the massive, bitcoin-fueled online drug bazaar, pointed to a recent article in Vanity Fair and said it implies there was another offer that he likely would have taken had he known about it....

