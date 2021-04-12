Golf Travel Co. Says Broker Sold Fake Masters Passes

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- An Arizona company that sells golf travel packages says a ticket broker committed fraud and cost it $1.5 million in refunds by selling fake passes to The Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, for 2018 and 2019. Golf Travel LLC sued Georgia-based Mullins Sports and Entertainment LLC Friday in the Southern District of Georgia, saying the company committed fraud and violated racketeering laws by selling the bogus tickets to one of golf's premier events. The 2019 Masters tournament would have provided Golf Travel a profit of $302,182, but because of Mullins' lies and failure to deliver tickets and passes, it sustained a...

