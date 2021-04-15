House OKs Pay Equity Bill On Near Party Line Vote

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed the Paycheck Fairness Act, a top Democratic priority meant to address the gap between what employers pay women and men and narrow the defenses employers can use for pay disparities. In a 217-210 vote on a near party line, the House passed the legislation, H.R. 7, which Democratic lawmakers supporting it said is intended to cut down on pay discrimination on the basis of sex in the workplace. "This is an exploitation in the workplace, if you're paying somebody less than the value of their work," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said during...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS