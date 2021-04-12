Feds Say Texas Is Too Late To Pick Up Public Charge Fight

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration and Cook County, Illinois, urged the U.S. Supreme Court to spike an appeal from Texas and other states seeking to resurrect the 2019 public charge rule, arguing that the states had missed their chance to intervene. The rule required immigrants seeking green cards to report whether they had claimed public benefits including housing vouchers, supplemental security income or SNAP benefits as part of the government's assessment of whether the person was likely to be dependent on the state in the future. It was officially overturned in March after the Biden administration stopped defending it against a litany of...

