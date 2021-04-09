Uber Revives Prop 22 Retroactivity Issue In Calif. Wage Suit

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 11:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday walked back a statement he made when agreeing earlier this year to certify a class of nearly 5,000 Uber drivers, saying that the court would not decide yet whether a new law pertaining to gig-economy drivers is retroactive. A California federal judge on Friday sided with Uber that whether or not Proposition 22 could be retroactively applied in a suit brought by gig-economy drivers was not a question to be determined at the class certification stage. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen said in a two-page order Friday that Uber was correct in its argument...

