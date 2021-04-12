Whole Foods' Flavored Sparkling Water Lacks Fruit, Suit Says

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Whole Foods' sparkling water bottles are splashed with a photo of fruit, but the product misleads customers because it doesn't actually contain an appreciable amount of lemons and raspberries, according to a proposed class action filed in New York federal court. Consumers expect that the lemon and raspberry flavors in Whole Foods' Lemon Raspberry Italian Sparkling Mineral Water come from the fruits themselves, rather than other flavorings, because the fruits are pictured on the label, according to the complaint filed Sunday by Kevin Kelly, but that's not the case here. "Contrary to the representations, the product does not contain an appreciable...

