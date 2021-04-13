Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ellenoff Grossman Sued For Malpractice Twice In Six Weeks

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- For the second time in just six weeks, Mid-Law firm Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP has been sued for alleged malpractice, this time by consulting group Celtic Asset & Equity Partners, which accuses the firm of negligence and having a conflict of interest in a blank-check business deal gone south.

Ireland-based Celtic Asset & Equity Partners Ltd. said Ellenoff Grossman and its founding partner Barry Grossman were negligent in advising it on one of its special purpose acquisition company deals, Eagle Indemnity Acquisition Corp. As a result, Eagle executives were essentially able to use Celtic's work to make a copy of the...

