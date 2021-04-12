White House Enviro Office Rescinds Trump-Era Guidance Rule

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The White House on Monday rescinded a January rule promulgated by the Trump administration that established procedures for guidance documents from the Council on Environmental Quality, saying the rule would interfere with its own priorities. In the waning days of President Donald Trump's four-year term, the CEQ pushed out a final rule intended to comply with an executive order he issued in 2019. The order was targeted by the CEQ, however, after President Joe Biden issued a first-day executive order of his own directing federal agencies to undo any actions taken to comply with certain Trump executive orders. "After review and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS