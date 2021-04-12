Biden Announces Nominees For Key DHS Posts

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 3:04 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden said Monday that he will seek to fill key posts at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, including permanent heads at two of the department's immigration agencies. In a press release, the White House announced that Biden will name Chris Magnus, the current police chief in Tucson, Arizona, and critic of the Trump administration's immigration policies, to the top spot at U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Biden has also selected Ur Jaddou, chief counsel to a House of Representatives immigration subcommittee from 2007 to 2011 and former chief counsel at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, to be that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS