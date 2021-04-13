Ga. Law Firm Hit With Malpractice Suit Over PI Case Dismissal

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Atlanta-based personal injury law firm The Mabra Firm LLC and two attorneys have been slapped with a legal malpractice suit by a Georgia woman claiming they were negligent and lied about dismissing her slip-and-fall case against a bowling alley. Angela Dixon sued the law firm, its founder and managing partner Ronald "Ronnie" E. Mabra Jr. and attorney Reginald J. Lewis in a Georgia state court Thursday. Dixon said she hired Mabra and Lewis in June 2017 to sue Citizens Lanes LLC after she was injured while bowling in Union City, Georgia, in 2015. She said the lawyers filed her complaint in...

