Travelers Gets Sanctions Lifted In Caterpillar Discovery Fight

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court has vacated a contempt and sanctions order against a Travelers unit for failing to produce certain unredacted documents in an insurance dispute over coverage of a $46 million settlement in a lawsuit against Caterpillar Inc. A panel of the court held Friday that the district court abused its discretion when it failed to first conduct an in-camera review of the St. Paul Fire & Marine Insurance Co. documents before ordering their unredacted production. The lower court held that the documents sought by Caterpillar were ordinary business documents and ordered Travelers to provide unredacted versions of the heavily redacted...

