Fla. Hotel Can't Dodge Accuser's Sex-Trafficking Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 10:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has ruled that a Naples hotel can't escape a lawsuit from a woman who says she was a victim of sex trafficking at the property, finding the accuser has plausibly alleged criminal offenses that implicate the hotel and its staff.

U.S. District Judge John E. Steele on Monday denied the Inn of Naples' Oct. 12 motion to dismiss the suit after finding favor with the plaintiff's argument that the hotel violated the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act and the Florida Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization statute. The accuser is proceeding with the case anonymously and is...

