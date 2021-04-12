Volkswagen Liable For Lost Wages, Workers Tell 9th Circ.

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen salespeople told the Ninth Circuit that the automaker is liable for wage violations at California franchises because it controlled their pay and ability to work, contrary to a lower court ruling saying the company is not a joint employer with the dealerships. In an opening appellate brief filed on Friday, the salespeople said Volkswagen AG and Volkswagen Group of America are joint employers under California law and are therefore responsible for the steep pay losses the workers suffered in the wake of the German automaker's emissions-cheating scandal. "The district court's decision was erroneous because it ignored the practical realities of...

