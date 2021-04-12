Calif. Tribal Labor Deals Clash With NLRA, Tribe Tells 9th Circ.

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A California tribe urged the Ninth Circuit not to make it arbitrate a dispute with a union seeking to represent workers at its casino, saying state policy making tribes ease union organizing in order to operate casinos may be moot after the court said federal labor law applies to tribal employers. The Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation on Friday said the Southern District of California exceeded its power when it ordered the tribe to arbitrate Unite Here Local 30's claim to represent its workers. The tribe said a court should decide its argument that the state's Tribal Labor Relations Ordinance...

