FCC Wants Your Internet Speed Data For Broadband Maps

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission wants everyone to download the agency's speed test smartphone application to help it quickly gather data about network performance across the country. The FCC Speed Test app allows people to find out how fast their mobile and broadband internet connection is working, with the data collected going back to the agency as part of its Measuring Broadband America program, the agency said Monday. Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said that building out a "comprehensive, user-friendly dataset on broadband availability" is a must for the agency if it wants to reach its intended goal of closing the gap...

