Lender Must Face DACA Holder's Discrimination Suit In Court

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action accusing financial services company Social Finance Inc. of discriminating against immigrants will continue after a California federal judge junked the company's bid to push the allegations into arbitration. U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam allowed the two men behind the suit — a green card holder and a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, a form of deportation relief for people who came to the U.S. without lawful immigration status as children — to move forward with two of the classes they seek to certify in his Monday order, and granted them time to...

