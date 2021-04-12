Fla. Man Gets 20 Years For Posing As Immigration Attorney

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A Florida man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison on Monday for posing as an immigration attorney and filing hundreds of fraudulent asylum applications. U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington sentenced Elvis Harold Reyes of Brandon, Florida, to 249 months in federal prison for operating a scheme in which he presented himself as an immigration attorney to immigrants from Spanish-speaking countries who were seeking driver's licenses and work authorizations. Reyes, who pled guilty to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft in December, has never had a law license. The sentence, which is near the maximum under the...

