Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Slain Driver's Family Says Uber Can't Slip Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The family of a Seattle-area Uber driver killed by two passengers in a suspected attempted carjacking said Monday that Uber cannot dodge a negligence suit alleging its failure to screen new customers and bar fake rider accounts on its app contributed to the driver's wrongful death.

The parents and sister of slain driver Cherno Cessay said in a Washington federal court filing that they should be allowed to pursue punitive damages against San Francisco-based Uber Technologies Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Rasier LLC under the choice-of-law test. The family fired back at Uber and Rasier's "premature" motion to dismiss the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!