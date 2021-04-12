Slain Driver's Family Says Uber Can't Slip Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The family of a Seattle-area Uber driver killed by two passengers in a suspected attempted carjacking said Monday that Uber cannot dodge a negligence suit alleging its failure to screen new customers and bar fake rider accounts on its app contributed to the driver's wrongful death. The parents and sister of slain driver Cherno Cessay said in a Washington federal court filing that they should be allowed to pursue punitive damages against San Francisco-based Uber Technologies Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Rasier LLC under the choice-of-law test. The family fired back at Uber and Rasier's "premature" motion to dismiss the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS