Shaw's Can't Escape Drivers' Wage Suit Yet, Judge Says

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Shaw's Supermarkets can't escape a proposed class action by Maine truck drivers alleging that the chain unlawfully failed to pay them for nondriving duties, as a federal judge said the company hadn't shown that federal aviation law preempted the state law claims. In an order issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker denied the motion to dismiss by Shaw's and said more information was needed to determine whether the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act barred the drivers' Maine wage law claims. The federal law prohibits states from enacting or enforcing laws and regulations "related to a price, route or service...

