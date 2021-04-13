GAO Says Late Trump-Era Border Budget Missed Key Info

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office advised the Biden administration on Monday to fill in the holes of a delayed and incomplete Border Security Improvement Plan submitted to Congress by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in 2018. In a 32-page report, the GAO found that DHS' border improvement budget for fiscal year 2019 through 2020 provided incomplete information for 10 out of 11 elements required by the 2018 DHS Appropriations Act, including a lack of detailed service schedules, life cycle cost estimates and staffing requirements. Rebecca Gambler, the director of homeland security and justice issues at the GAO, told Law360 on...

