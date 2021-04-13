GAO Identifies Training, Security Concerns In Army Logistics

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office identified key vulnerabilities in a logistics tracking system being implemented by the U.S. Army, emphasizing the need to improve soldier training and address connectivity concerns. The Global Combat Support System–Army, which will ultimately track the delivery and maintenance of $216 billion in assets each year, consolidates several legacy logistics systems and aims to provide the Army with greater visibility into its supply management. But the GAO called the system "complicated and difficult to use" while noting that the Army was unable to confirm that soldiers were completing the training required to use it. "It is unclear...

