Freight Broker Asks High Court To Dismantle Negligence Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to undo a split Ninth Circuit decision reviving a personal injury suit accusing the freight broker and logistics giant of negligent hiring, saying the decision improperly exposes freight brokers to patchwork state regulation. In a certiorari petition made public Monday, C.H. Robinson asked the nation's high court to clarify the preemptive scope of the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act of 1994 — which bars any state law "relating to a price, route or service of any motor carrier" — saying the Ninth Circuit flouted Congress' intent to uniformly regulate the trucking...

