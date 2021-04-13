Pot Property Co. Wants To Arbitrate Lender's Libel Claims

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A cannabis cultivation space developer has asked a New York federal court to steer into arbitration a defamation lawsuit brought by a commercial mortgage lender after a failed $6.5 million loan agreement, saying the loan commitment included a binding arbitration agreement. Florida-based We Would Agricultural Holdings LP said in a motion Monday that the libel claims brought by Global Capital Partners Fund LLC should be arbitrated under a "broad, but binding" arbitration agreement in the September loan commitment. The arbitration clause also delegates to the American Arbitration Association the power to decide whether the dispute is arbitrable in the first place,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS