ITC Clears Garmin and Fitbit in Philips Patent Case

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 11:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission on Monday terminated an investigation into Garmin and Fitbit Inc. that looked into whether the companies infringed two patents from Philips, according to a notice from the agency. The commission's four-page notice affirmed a previous judge's determination that found that Garmin and Google did not infringe two of Philips' patents with their Fitbit products. "As the commission does not disturb the [initial determination]'s other findings with respect to the [7,845,228 and 9,717,464] patents, the commission has determined to affirm the final ID's finding of no violation of section 337 with respect to these two patents," the notice...

