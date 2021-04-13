Tatneft Says Ukraine Still Trying To Avoid $112M Award

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Russian oil company Tatneft is urging a D.C. federal judge not to pause its efforts to enforce a $112 million arbitral award against Ukraine without the country posting a bond, arguing that the bid is a continuation of the former Soviet state's efforts to avoid paying the nearly 7-year-old award. Ukraine filed its motion with U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly last month, arguing that having to post a bond while it appeals her ruling last year enforcing the award would contravene the country's "regular and democratically enacted process" for appropriating state funds to pay foreign judgments and international arbitral awards....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS