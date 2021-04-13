MLB Ump Wins $500K From Ex-Met For Defamatory Podcast

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Former New York Mets catcher Paul Lo Duca was ordered Monday to pay $500,000 for defaming Major League Baseball umpire Joe West by claiming on a podcast that West called generous strikes in exchange for access to a pitcher's vintage car. New York Supreme Court Judge John J. Kelley ruled that West is entitled to $250,000 in emotional distress damages and $250,000 for the costs of a public relations campaign to restore his reputation. The suit stems from comments that Lo Duca made on air claiming that his Mets teammate, pitcher Billy Wagner, told him following a 2006 or 2007 Philadelphia...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS