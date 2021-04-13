NRA Run As 'Wayne's Kingdom,' Dissident Director Says

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A dissident National Rifle Association director and the group's former chief financial officer told a Texas bankruptcy judge Tuesday that they were both blindsided by the NRA's decision to seek Chapter 11 protection in January. On the fifth day of virtual hearings on motions to dismiss the NRA's Chapter 11 case, former CFO Craig Spray said he did not know about the bankruptcy filing until it happened, while director Philip Journey said he wasn't aware when he voted to approve a new contract for Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre and a committee to oversee litigation that the motions would be used...

