Ex-Uber Driver Seeks Class Cert. In NJ Misclassification Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 2:57 PM EDT) -- A former Uber driver urged a New Jersey federal court Tuesday to certify a class of Garden State drivers whom the ride-hailing company allegedly misclassified as independent contractors, following a Third Circuit decision vacating an order compelling arbitration. In a motion, Jaswinder Singh argued that certifying the class on the issue of whether the drivers engaged in interstate commerce and were therefore excluded from Federal Arbitration Act requirements would help the court follow the Third Circuit mandate to determine if all the drivers, not just Singh, were exempt. "The question focuses on the class of workers and not Singh individually," the...

