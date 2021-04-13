NJ Attorney Pleads Guilty To Tampering With Public Records

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey attorney pled guilty on Tuesday to tampering with public records to conceal an illegal straw donor scheme in order to receive work contracts for her law firm, the state's attorney general announced. Elizabeth Valandingham, 48, of Morristown pled guilty to third-degree tampering with public records after being charged last year in an investigation by the attorney general's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability that found she was lying about making political donations when submitting work proposals to municipal governments. The charges against Valandingham stemmed from a corruption probe that led to the 2019 charges against five former public officials and...

