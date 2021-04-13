The Senate's Filibuster Rules Are Unconstitutional

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Most people's mental image of a U.S. Senate filibuster comes from the movie "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" — a lone senator, talking for hours until exhaustion takes over or the majority gives up. The so-called speaking filibuster is no longer required to hold the floor, but it still happens occasionally. The two longest were by then-Independent Sen. Wayne Morse from Oregon, who spoke against the Submerged Lands Act for 22 hours and 26 minutes in 1953, and then-Democrat Sen. Strom Thurmond from South Carolina, who spent 24 hours and 18 minutes trying to talk the Civil Rights Act of 1957...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS