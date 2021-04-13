Fed Circ. OKs Inventergy's PTAB Win Against Apple, HTC

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Apple and HTC couldn't convince the Federal Circuit to overturn a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that upheld claims in a cellphone transmission patent owned by a licensing company that is suing the telecom giants in New Jersey federal court. A month after declining to hear oral arguments, a three-judge panel found on Tuesday that the patent board got it right last year when it ruled that the two telecom companies were unable to prove that a patent owned by Inventergy Global Inc. affiliate INVT SPE LLC was invalid following an inter partes review that the board instituted at their...

