PwC Whistleblower Asks Judge To Punish Firm As Trial Wraps

Law360, San Francisco (April 13, 2021, 10:31 PM EDT) -- A former PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP auditor who claims he was fired for whistleblowing urged a California federal magistrate judge at the close of a bench trial Tuesday to punish the accounting behemoth and send a message to corporate America that retaliation against employees who break "the corporate code of silence" is unlawful. Former PwC auditor Mauro Botta, who alleges that his superiors at the Big Four accounting firm went easy on audits to keep clients happy and fired him after his ultimately fruitless complaint to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, urged U.S. Magistrate Judge Alex Tse to find that PwC retaliated against...

