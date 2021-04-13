Calif. County Transpo Agency Inks $41M Toll Data Privacy Deal

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Orange County motorists asked a California federal judge on Monday to bless their deal worth $41 million that resolves class claims that county toll operators misused drivers' personal information and flouted state privacy laws to collect unpaid tolls and assess fines. The motorists asked U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II to grant preliminary approval of their settlement with the Orange County Transportation Authority and tolling operator Cofiroute USA LLC that includes $1 million in cash for eligible class members and about $40 million in "penalty forgiveness," in which the Transportation Corridor Agencies will forgo collecting some penalties from class members...

