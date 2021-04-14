ACLU Wants ICE Records On Biometric Surveillance Tech

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 11:17 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union asked a California federal court Tuesday to force U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to fork over records on how exactly it uses facial-recognition surveillance technology to identify, locate and track individuals, claiming the government has unlawfully withheld that information. According to the suit, the public learned last year that ICE had purchased access to Clearview AI, a software that scrapes and scans billions of personal photos from the internet to create a massive database. And ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have run thousands of facial-recognition searches using Clearview's technology, the nonprofit said....

