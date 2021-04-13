Sen. Warren Tells Navient's CEO He Should Be Fired

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., blasted Navient Corp.'s chief executive during a Senate appearance Tuesday, saying he should lose his job and his company should lose its federal contract after multiple lawsuits and investigations into its student loan servicing practices. Sen. Elizabeth Warren told Navient's CEO during a Senate hearing Tuesday, "The federal government should absolutely fire Navient. And because this happened under your leadership, Navient should fire you." (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Testifying before a Senate Banking subcommittee, Navient's President and CEO Jack Remondi acknowledged that many consumers struggle to repay their student loans and called for reforms to improve higher education finance, saying...

