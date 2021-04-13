Huawei Says FCC Shouldn't Expand Rip-And-Replace Scope

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission doesn't have the power to mandate that companies rip out technology from Chinese telecommunications carriers like Huawei and ZTE — it can only reimburse those that choose to do so, Huawei told the agency Monday. The Chinese tech giant's filing came as part of a larger conversation the FCC sparked in proposing a rule that would modify its rules surrounding the so-called rip-and-replace program to bring it in line with directives handed down by Congress in the second pandemic stimulus bill. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. is pushing the agency to take a narrow interpretation of the language...

