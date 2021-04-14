Costly CEOs May Saddle Companies With Tax Under Biden

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- As the Biden administration pursues funding a $2 trillion infrastructure project through corporate tax hikes, companies who pay executives 50 times more than workers could see their taxes increase if a proposal advanced by progressive lawmakers is folded into the bill. Experts disagree on the likelihood of this happening, but all agree it's a possibility under an administration that has already targeted executive pay in its first three months and in a climate in which the enormous gap between CEOs' and workers' pay has drawn ire across the political spectrum. "This proposal has some elements that, in my mind, create the...

