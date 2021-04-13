'Missing' Atty's Clients Push For Firm's Bankruptcy

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Multiple clients of Kossoff PLLC hit the Manhattan real estate firm with an involuntary bankruptcy petition Tuesday amid mounting allegations that managing partner Mitchell Kossoff is missing along with millions of dollars clients placed in escrow with the firm. Miami-based real estate investor Gran Sabana Corp. NV, two United American Land LLC entities and clients Thomas G. Sneva and Louis and Jeanmarie Giordano filed an involuntary bankruptcy petition in the Southern District of New York Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday, saying they are out a collective $8.04 million to the firm. The petition comes in the wake of at least seven New...

