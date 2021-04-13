Juul MDL Mostly Survives Latest Round Of Dismissal Bids

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday largely left intact multidistrict litigation claiming Juul Labs Inc. intentionally marketed its harmful tobacco products to young people, rejecting the second wave of motions to dismiss from the e-cigarette maker's part-owner Altria Group Inc. Altria, which holds a 35% stake in Juul, had argued that the plaintiffs hadn't sufficiently alleged its purported role in and control of Juul. But U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick said in his order that the plaintiff school districts, Native American tribes and municipal governments in the MDL have posited a plausible theory for their Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS