GM Beats Fraud Claims Over Vehicle Power Loss, For Now

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge quashed a proposed class action accusing General Motors of failing to disclose a design defect in Buick and Chevrolet vehicles that can cause power loss while driving, saying that the named plaintiff didn't sufficiently plead GM knowingly peddled defective vehicles. U.S. District Judge William Q. Hayes said Tuesday San Diego resident Rebecca Casey, who sued GM in early 2020 after her used 2014 Buick Enclave lost power multiple times while she drove it, failed to allege with particularity facts inferring that the auto giant had presale knowledge of the defect. However, Judge Hayes wrote in his order...

