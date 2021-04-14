Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

GM Beats Fraud Claims Over Vehicle Power Loss, For Now

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge quashed a proposed class action accusing General Motors of failing to disclose a design defect in Buick and Chevrolet vehicles that can cause power loss while driving, saying that the named plaintiff didn't sufficiently plead GM knowingly peddled defective vehicles.

U.S. District Judge William Q. Hayes said Tuesday San Diego resident Rebecca Casey, who sued GM in early 2020 after her used 2014 Buick Enclave lost power multiple times while she drove it, failed to allege with particularity facts inferring that the auto giant had presale knowledge of the defect.

However, Judge Hayes wrote in his order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!