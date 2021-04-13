Law360 (April 13, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2021 Product Liability Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2021 Product Liability Editorial Advisory Board are: Erin Bosman, Morrison & Foerster LLP Bosman is co-chair of MoFo's class actions and mass torts group and is a founder and co-head of the artificial intelligence group. She is also part of the firm's coronavirus task force. She represents household names and leading companies in the pharmaceutical, medical device, technology and artificial intelligence industries....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS