Feds Want Jenner & Block Partner To Monitor UAW Deal

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The federal government asked a Michigan federal judge Monday to appoint Jenner & Block LLP partner Neil Barofsky and his legal team, including a Crowell & Moring LLP partner, to monitor a consent decree that ended a corruption and fraud investigation targeting the United Auto Workers union. In a 10-page motion, the government told U.S. District Judge David Lawson that after speaking to "numerous" qualified candidates, the government landed on Barofsky, who leads Jenner & Block's monitorship practice, and his four-member legal team. The motion notes that Barofsky has been appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the New York...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS