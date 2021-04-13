Aerospace Co. Beats Ex-Workers' Race, Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- An aerospace manufacturer won't have to face a suit brought by two Black former employees who allege they were mistreated because of their race and sex, an Indiana federal judge ruled Tuesday, saying that racial epithets and other harassment they purportedly faced wasn't severe enough to sustain their claims. U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson awarded Tube Processing Corp. summary judgment over bias claims lodged by plaintiffs Ashaki Paschall and Gerald Ragland alleging they were unlawfully subjected to hostile work environments based on race and, in Paschall's case, sexually harassed. "As the Seventh Circuit has made clear, 'summary judgment 'is the...

